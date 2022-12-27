Bolivia reports slowdown in Covid-19 cases in a week | News

Report This Content

The Bolivian Ministry of Health and Sports reported 16,836 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday in epidemiological week 51, which represents an increase of only 27 percent compared to the 203 reported on December 5, coinciding with the start of the sixth wave.

“This week we say again that cases have slowed down, reaching 27 percent and this is far from the 278 percent that we presented two weeks ago,” said the head of the health portfolio, Jeyson Auza.

In this sense, the minister explained that in the last seven days, the cases in Bolivia increased by 3,547, which indicates a reduction in the speed of growth of infections.

According to the representative of the entity, within the framework of the sixth wave of Covid-19, Bolivia has a fatality rate of 0.1 percent, for which reason he recommended resorting to vaccination, due to its proven effectiveness.

“We once again recommend to the Bolivian people the importance of vaccination, which at this time has demonstrated its efficiency and safety, the national government has guaranteed all vaccines for Bolivians over 5 years of age,” said the head of Health.

Auza also explained that the department of Beni registered 424 new cases; Pando 517; Santa Cruz 9,679; Cochabamba 2,575; Chuquisaca 633; Tarija 505; La Paz 2,071; Oruro 280; and Potosi 152.

In this sense, he recognized that Santa Cruz presented a decrease in cases with less than three percent, while the rest of the departments experienced an increase.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



