President of Bolivia highlights mineral exports in 2022 | News

The Bolivian president, Luis Arce Catacora, highlighted on Monday the importance of mineral exports for the economy of that Andean nation, while also highlighting the value of production.

The president asserted that exports in this sector exceeded 6,000 million dollars in 2022, which represents a growth in production of 14 percent, compared to the previous year.

“Unity, social commitment and the work of all of us, was essential to continue, this year, firm on the path of economic growth,” he said through his account on the social network Twitter.

It is worth mentioning that the general manager of the Bolivian Institute of Foreign Trade (IBCE), Gary Rodríguez, recently reported that the country experienced the largest trade surplus in the last eight years and added that this is a special indicator, especially taking into account the global context. unfavorable.

Rodríguez said that the product with the highest export was gas, which exceeded 1,428 million, then gold with 1,397 million dollars, followed by soybeans and their derivatives with 1,144 million dollars and zinc with 979 million.

At the end of 2022, the official added, zinc maintained its price on the international market at around 136,441 dollars a pound, while a troy ounce of silver sells for 23,735 and gold exceeds 1,815 dollars.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



