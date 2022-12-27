Latin America

President of Bolivia highlights mineral exports in 2022 | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 42 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Bolivian president, Luis Arce Catacora, highlighted on Monday the importance of mineral exports for the economy of that Andean nation, while also highlighting the value of production.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivia reports slowdown in Covid-19 cases in a week

The president asserted that exports in this sector exceeded 6,000 million dollars in 2022, which represents a growth in production of 14 percent, compared to the previous year.

“Unity, social commitment and the work of all of us, was essential to continue, this year, firm on the path of economic growth,” he said through his account on the social network Twitter.

Unity, social commitment and the work of all of them were essential to continue, this year, firmly on the path of economic growth. In 2022 we exported minerals worth US$6.2 billion and production increased 14%, mainly zinc, gold, silver and tin. pic.twitter.com/rm7qAbUlt4

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)
December 26, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the general manager of the Bolivian Institute of Foreign Trade (IBCE), Gary Rodríguez, recently reported that the country experienced the largest trade surplus in the last eight years and added that this is a special indicator, especially taking into account the global context. unfavorable.

Rodríguez said that the product with the highest export was gas, which exceeded 1,428 million, then gold with 1,397 million dollars, followed by soybeans and their derivatives with 1,144 million dollars and zinc with 979 million.

At the end of 2022, the official added, zinc maintained its price on the international market at around 136,441 dollars a pound, while a troy ounce of silver sells for 23,735 and gold exceeds 1,815 dollars.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 42 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Costa Rica urges compliance with sanitary measures against Covid-19 | News

2 hours ago

Christmas parties leave hundreds injured by gunpowder in Colombia | News

4 hours ago

Red alert declared for fire in La Araucanía, Chile | News

6 hours ago

Brazil will strengthen Lula’s security for inauguration | News

7 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.