Costa Rica urges compliance with sanitary measures against Covid-19 | News

The Ministry of Public Health (Minsa) of Costa Rica urged this Monday to comply with the sanitary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 due to the increase in cases in the last week.

The General Director of Health, Melissa Ramírez, recommended that the population maintain hygienic-sanitary measures such as correct washing and hand disinfection with alcohol gel.

Likewise, it recommended covering the mouth with the forearm when coughing and sneezing, using masks in closed spaces or in places where there are crowds of people, and avoiding going out if you have symptoms of respiratory disease.

The headline stated that the population, by complying with the measures, will collaborate with the prevention of the disease and will avoid the appearance of new peaks of infections.

He also recalled the importance of completing the vaccination schemes, in order to avoid serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths and assured that the Health portfolio maintains surveillance of the behavior of the disease.

The Costa Rican Ministry of Health Surveillance Directorate reported last Friday that in the week between December 11 and 17, 5,190 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in epidemiological week 50.

In the last fourteen days, the Central American country has confirmed 246.58 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, considered a moderate rate, and no deaths have been reported. So far, Costa Rica has confirmed 1,161,687 positives for Covid-19.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



