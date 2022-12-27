Latin America

Christmas parties leave hundreds injured by gunpowder in Colombia | News

The National Institute of Health (INS) of Colombia reported this day on the number of injured from various causes that have left the Christmas holidays throughout the South American country.

Due to the inappropriate use of pyrotechnic gunpowder, a total of 466 people were injured, including 171 minors, of whom 15 were in the company of adults under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, the INS declared.

The government entity indicated that 295 of the injured are of legal age and 119 of them were drunk when they suffered from burns and lacerations to hearing, eye and limb damage that required amputation.

Among the departments that had the highest incidence are Antioquia, Bogotá DC, Tolima, Santander and Nariño, continued the INS.

A comparative study with the same stage of the previous year shows that the figures have described a decrease, when compared to today’s 466 cases, 588 were exhibited; that is, 122 less affected.

However, with respect to the incidence of poisoning by liquor adulterated with methanol, the figures are not positive. Although the index in children under 18 years of age is 0, the total cases amount to 37 with 25 deaths.

According to sex, there are more victims among men than among women, and the age groups with the greatest impact are 40 to 49 years (16.2 percent), 50 to 59, and 60 to 69 (both 21, 6 percent).

Geographically, the departments of Bogotá DC, with 33 cases, and Cundinamarca, with 4, are the ones with the highest number of victims, the health agency concluded.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

