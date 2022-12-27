Red alert declared for fire in La Araucanía, Chile | News

Report This Content

The National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior (Onemi) of Chile declared a red alert last Sunday for the commune of Lucaco in the region of La Araucanía due to the fire that has affected approximately 300 hectares.

Forest fire in Chile has left at least 67 injured

The agency pointed out that taking into account the characteristics of the incident, the Regional Presidential Delegation of La Araucanía, based on technical information from the National Forestry Corporation (CONAF), declared a red alert “until the conditions of the fire warrant it.”

The authorities specified that the fire called Loncoyan constitutes a threat to the scattered rural houses in this sector, while they pointed out that two technicians, four brigades, a helicopter, five AT planes and a CONAF Hercules plane are working on it.

In the same way, a cistern truck and two municipal backhoes are participating, as well as the fire departments of Lumaco, Purén and Capitán Pastene, supported by private tractors.

For this day, ONEMI pointed out that in the programming it is foreseen that six technicians, seven brigades, five AT planes and one hercules plane, a CONAF command post; supported by an ambulance from the Chilean Safety Association (ACHS).

��UPDATE at 11:50 p.m. #IF�� Loncoyan, in Lumaco:

��Affected area is estimated at 300 hectares.

��Lumaco firefighters will remain in place to protect homes.

�� Start of operations at 8 AM 26-12 pic.twitter.com/mmoTI5DRon

— CONAF La Araucanía (@conaf_araucania)

December 26, 2022

For its part, the red alert was maintained in the communes of Chiguayante and Hualqui, in the Biobío region, meanwhile, the commune of Viña del Mar was lowered to a yellow alert due to the fire that affected 111 hectares.

The director of ONEMI in La Araucanía, Janet Medrano, affirmed that “we are coordinating any support that the community requires and we will inform in a timely manner any variation of the emergency.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



