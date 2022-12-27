Brazil will strengthen Lula’s security for inauguration | News

Report This Content

The future Minister of Justice of Brazil, Flavio Dino, affirmed this Sunday that the security mechanism for the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be strengthened after the recent terrorist attacks in the capital.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula wishes for a Christmas that reconciles Brazil

The incoming head of Justice indicated through his official Twitter account that the inauguration of the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) scheduled for next January 1 “will take place in peace.”

In this sense, Dino specified that “all procedures will be re-evaluated, seeking to strengthen security. And the fight against terrorists and rioters will be intensified. Democracy has won and will win.

The possession of President Lula will pass in peace. All procedures will be reassessed, aiming at strengthening the security. The fight against terrorists and shipwrecks will be intensified. Democracy won and will win.

— Flávio Dino ���� (@FlavioDino)

December 25, 2022

The statements of the next head of the portfolio come after last Saturday a Bolsonaro businessman, George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, was arrested after trying to detonate an explosive device in Brasilia.

The attacker confessed to having planned the attack using an explosive inserted into a fuel tanker truck while he pointed out that he received support from the pro-Bolsonaro protesters who remain in front of the Army headquarters.

“The serious events of ontem in Brasília confirmed that the ‘patriot’ encampments became incubators of terrorists. Measures are being taken and will be expanded. Armaments generate other degenerations. Overcome it is a priority”. (Flávio Dino, Lula’s Justice Minister)

— Blog do Noblat (@BlogdoNoblat)

December 25, 2022

Based on this, the former governor of Maranhao stressed that these serious events “prove that the so-called ‘patriotic’ camps have become incubators for terrorists.”

In this sense, Dino assured that he will propose to the Public Ministry to establish “special groups to combat terrorism and irresponsible weapons,” meanwhile, he emphasized that “the rule of law is not compatible with these political militias.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



