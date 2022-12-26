Strong earthquake reported on the Colombian Caribbean coast | News

Report This Content

The Colombian Geological Service reported a strong earthquake in the north of the country, with its epicenter in the town of Ciénaga, Magdalena, in the early hours of this Monday, December 26, which shook Santa Marta and several areas of the coast quite strongly. Caribbean.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Christmas parties leave hundreds injured by gunpowder in Colombia

As reported by the entity, the magnitude of the tremor was 4.3 and its depth was less than 30 kilometers, which made it felt more strongly.

This earthquake was felt mainly in cities like Bucaramanga and in the center of the country. The authorities have not reported so far material damage, nor people injured or deceased.

The seismic movement was also felt with intensity in populations such as Pueblo Nuevo, Tigrera and Valledupar, according to the measurement instruments of the Geological Service.

Emergency care authorities sweep the area near the epicenter to determine if there were human losses or material damage. So far normality is reported.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



