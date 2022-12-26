They denounce the murder of another signatory of the peace agreement in Cauca, Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, of Colombia (Indepaz), reported on Monday the murder of another signatory of the agreement in the north of the department of Cauca, which occurred the day before.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Strong earthquake reported on the Colombian Caribbean coast

According to the statement, it is 44-year-old John Janer Velasco Palacios who, according to police authorities, was murdered by an unknown subject when he was in the La Elvira neighborhood, Corinto municipality, Cauca.

His death brings to 43 the number of peace signatories this year who have been assassinated during 2022 and the total to 348 since 2016, when the then government of Juan Manuel Santos signed a pacification agreement with the then FARC guerrilla. -EP, according to Indepaz.

John Janer Velasco Palacios

12/25/22

Corinth, Cauca

He was a signatory of the peace agreement, who was currently carrying out his reincorporation process in the north of the department of Cauca.

With Jhon Janer there are 43 signatories of the agreement assassinated in 2022 and 348 since the peace agreement. pic.twitter.com/wdz92YEVZM

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

December 26, 2022

In the town where Palacios was murdered in the municipality of Corinto, groups outside the law are present, denounces Indepaz, who recalls their previous alerts.

Since November 2019, the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office issued an alert in the area, which also included the municipality of Carloto, to demand that the State exercise territorial control, with the purpose of curbing the influence of armed groups.

Likewise, Indepaz pointed out that these criminal organizations, although they are focused on their economic interests, coerce the population, “affecting the organizational social fabric” in northern Cauca, which puts demobilized ex-combatants and in the process of ex-combatants at greater risk. reinstatement.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



