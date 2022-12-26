Peruvian authorities accuse former Defense Minister of corruption | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office raided this Monday the homes of former Defense Minister Walter Ayala, who held office during the Pedro Castillo government (2021-2022), and a group of National Police generals investigated for alleged irregular promotions in the forces security in 2021.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peruvian army evicts gas plant occupied by community members

According to preliminary information, the operation would be part of the investigations that are being carried out against the former minister and other police generals in the case of irregular promotions in the armed forces. and the PNP that would have occurred during the government administration of former President Castillo.

The operation would have started at around 4 am. by disposition of the First Preparatory Investigation Court of the Supreme Court of Justice of Lima.

Prosecutor team from the Illicit Enrichment and Constitutional Complaints Area raided the home and office of former minister Walter Ayala, seizing documents and devices, within the framework of the investigation into the alleged irregular promotions of police and military in 2021 pic.twitter.com/kc5T4ZpvEQ

– Public Ministry (@FiscaliaPeru)

December 26, 2022

The search began in the office of the former head of Defense, where they had to force entry, and continued in his home, where Ayala allowed the entry of the personnel in charge of the diligence. Items such as a laptop, documents and a mirror copy of his personal computer were seized at the scene.

Ayala recalled that the case dates back to mid-September 2021 and, therefore, questioned whether the raid on his home and offices would be carried out “a year and a half later.”

“I am being investigated for alleged promotions that occurred between September and October 2021. About a year and a half has passed, in a year and a half what will they find? I think this diligence has been unnecessary.

“And what is the proof that it is unnecessary? They have not found anything,” he told the media.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report