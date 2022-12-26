Government of Dina Boluarte dismisses local authorities in Peru | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Government of the designated president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, annulled the appointment of 312 district sub-prefects in 23 regions of the South American country, it was revealed this Monday from Lima.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peruvian army evicts gas plant occupied by community members

During his mandate by popular election, President Pedro Castillo appointed, in accordance with local legislation, the sub-prefects of the districts throughout the country, which is why they are now designated.

The Ministry of the Interior of the Government appointed by Congress, after an express vacancy of Pedro Castillo, justified its actions on the basis that “these officials instead of responding to the guidelines established on the functions of the District Sub-prefect, instead of representing and defending the State, as indicated by law, had different degrees of participation in the popular demonstrations, the repression of which has resulted in almost 30 deaths.

So they realized in record time that those 312 sub-prefects were not “suitable”? And just they were all from free Peru and Fenate? Take your “meritocracy” talk elsewhere. Just put your people, your friends.

— Fernando Zegarra (@FernandoZegarr6)

December 26, 2022

The portfolio itself defended the dismissal of public officials in the following terms: “after receiving intelligence information on the actions of these district sub-prefects appointed by former President Castillo, as organizers, instigators or participants in the violent protests, the situation was evaluated of these officials and their services were dispensed with.”

According to the administrative decision, the now former sub-prefects must “deliver their positions and present their sworn declarations of assets and income, as well as their sworn declarations of interests, in order to proceed with the corresponding inspection processes.”

Most of the 312 dismissed sub-prefects are from the towns of Ayacucho (46), San Martín (34), Junín (33), Puno (31) and Cajamarca (19).

The designated president, Dina Boluarte, accused the leftist parties and their elected and appointed officials last week of being “behind the vandalism,” as she called the popular protests whose repression she protected with the declaration of a State of Emergency for 30 days.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report