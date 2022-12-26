Chile cancels red alert in Viña de Mar due to fires | News

Report This Content

The National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security (Onemi) of Chile declared this Sunday that the red alert is canceled and declares a yellow alert for the commune of Viña del Mar due to the forest fires that have affected the country for more than a week .

Onemi’s report pointed out that the fire, called Nueva Esperanza, is “controlled”, and regarding the effects of this fire, community teams remain on the ground evaluating the impact on people and the damage to homes in the sector.

Two people died as a result of the fire, and the figures corresponding to the 270 homes affected and 67 injured are kept up to date, although “the level of damage to these homes will be confirmed when the collection of the Basic Emergency Sheets is finished,” warned Onemi. .

“Additionally, it maintains the State of Constitutional Exception of Catastrophe due to Public Calamity, for the commune of Viña del Mar, in force since December 23,” the report presented by the agency stated.

For her part, the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá Morales, stressed that, although active sources remain, the incident “no longer represents a direct alert for the population in the environment.”

Similarly, he reported that between Saturday and Sunday 70 forest fires have been fought throughout Chile, 38 of which are still active.

Local media have pointed out that the firefighters corroborate that “unfortunately, they are irregular houses, which makes the construction very light. Generally, of wood. Therefore, the propagation becomes very fast”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



