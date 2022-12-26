Highlights Caricom that advances towards the Single Market of the Caribbean | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Caribbean Community (Caricom) has managed to take significant steps in advancing the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME), said this Sunday, on the occasion of the closing of the year 2022, the outgoing president of the organization, Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Caricom calls for increased regional integration

“Each incremental increase, however small, is a step on the path towards achieving our goal of a resilient, sustainable, secure and viable community for all,” Santokhi stated.

Noting that Caricom took significant steps last year, he reaffirmed that the organization is preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Chaguaramas Treaty. On the other hand, he highlighted as one of his positive actions amending the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, to provide greater cooperation between member states.

“This allows us, for those member states that are ready to implement decisions, to proceed with them, while the others can join in when they can. This is particularly significant with regard to accelerating progress with the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME).”

Meanwhile, the movement of skilled workers received a boost when the Heads of Government agreed on definitions and qualifications for domestic workers, agricultural workers and private security agents, noted the also president of Suriname.

“We have reached the end of a year that has seen us slowly begin to emerge from the shadows of the adverse social and economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” while warning that the threat of the virus has not evaporated and neither has it the debt crisis or the climate crisis.

Santokhi said goodbye adding that “we have shown that with the determination and creativity that resides in the peoples of the Caribbean, we can overcome the challenges that are presented to us. Every incremental gain, however small, is a step on the path toward achieving our goal of a resilient, sustainable, safe, and viable community.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report