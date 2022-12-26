Latin America

Pilots End Strike in Brazil After Negotiation | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Pilots and flight crews in Brazil concluded this Sunday a strike that began last Monday in the country, after a new negotiation proposal between the parties involved.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Police detain Bolsonaro who tried to explode device in Brazil

The National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) said from its official platform that “with the approval of the proposal, there would be a renewal of the Collective Labor Agreement (CCT) and the strike would end.”

“With an online vote, which began on December 24 at 06:00 local time and ended on Sunday, December 25 at 12:00 local time, the associated aeronauts approved the third proposal of the Superior Labor Court (TST) for the renewal of the Collective Agreement of regular aviation work”.

Around 70 percent of the workers certified the new collective agreement proposal, which provides for the start time of vacations, as well as a 6.97 percent increase in fixed and variable salaries.

There were 70.11 percent of votes in favor of the proposal and 28.80 percent of votes against, in addition to 1.09 percent of abstentions. In total, there were 5,834 participating crew members.

The TST proposal foresees the readjustment by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of the last 12 months, plus 1 percent of the real profit, that is, 6.97 percent on the fixed part and salary variable; national food allotments, food stamps.

“In addition, it provides for the full renewal of other social clauses, the definition of rest times and the possibility of starting vacations on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays,” stressed the SNA statement.

Local media specified that this year complaints against airlines in Brazil skyrocketed. Between January and November, a total of 112,803 complaints were registered, 27 percent more complaints compared to the same period in 2021.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Peruvian army evicts gas plant occupied by community members | News

1 hour ago

Shipwreck leaves at least three dead in Ecuador | News

3 hours ago

Three dead and two injured by armed attack in Honduras | News

4 hours ago

Alberto Fernández will attend the inauguration of Lula da Silva | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.