Pilots End Strike in Brazil After Negotiation | News

Pilots and flight crews in Brazil concluded this Sunday a strike that began last Monday in the country, after a new negotiation proposal between the parties involved.

The National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) said from its official platform that “with the approval of the proposal, there would be a renewal of the Collective Labor Agreement (CCT) and the strike would end.”

“With an online vote, which began on December 24 at 06:00 local time and ended on Sunday, December 25 at 12:00 local time, the associated aeronauts approved the third proposal of the Superior Labor Court (TST) for the renewal of the Collective Agreement of regular aviation work”.

Around 70 percent of the workers certified the new collective agreement proposal, which provides for the start time of vacations, as well as a 6.97 percent increase in fixed and variable salaries.

There were 70.11 percent of votes in favor of the proposal and 28.80 percent of votes against, in addition to 1.09 percent of abstentions. In total, there were 5,834 participating crew members.

The TST proposal foresees the readjustment by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of the last 12 months, plus 1 percent of the real profit, that is, 6.97 percent on the fixed part and salary variable; national food allotments, food stamps.

“In addition, it provides for the full renewal of other social clauses, the definition of rest times and the possibility of starting vacations on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays,” stressed the SNA statement.

Local media specified that this year complaints against airlines in Brazil skyrocketed. Between January and November, a total of 112,803 complaints were registered, 27 percent more complaints compared to the same period in 2021.

