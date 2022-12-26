Peruvian army evicts gas plant occupied by community members | News

Report This Content

The Army and the Police of Peru forcibly evicted this Sunday a natural gas plant located in Cusco (south), which had been occupied for 12 days by community members who peacefully demanded the closure of Congress and the resignation of the designated president. , Dina Boluarte.

The uniformed officers used tear gas and fired live ammunition to evict the industry, located in the town of Kepashiato, Kumpirushiato district, in La Convención province.

As a result of the action, at least two people were reported wounded by gunshots. After the fact, Congressman Guido Bellido urged the Peruvian government, through Twitter, to exhaust the dialogue and avoid the use of weapons of war.

We urge the Executive to avoid the use of weapons of war against the original brothers in Kepashiato – Cusco, we reiterate that we exhaust the dialogue. Whoever shoots or orders to do so cannot be so hypocritical to wish Merry Christmas. No more bullets and murder, as a Christmas gift.

— Guido Bellido Ugarte (@GuidoBellidoU)

December 25, 2022

The also former president of the Council of Ministers assured that “whoever shoots or orders to do so cannot be so hypocritical as to wish Merry Christmas. No more bullets and murder as a Christmas present.

The workers occupied the gas plant, belonging to the Transportadora de Gas del Perú (TGP), in the context of the popular mobilization to support former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, deposed by Congress on December 7.

In addition, they demanded the advancement of the elections and the convocation of a Constituent Assembly to give the country a new Magna Carta, since the current one, considered to have a neoliberal accent, dates from the administration of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000).

Although they occupied the gas plant since December 13, no excesses have been reported in the aforementioned infrastructure, as confirmed by local media.

Cusco was one of the regions where the most protest demonstrations were registered in the context of the political crisis that the South American nation is going through.

A contingent of integrated forces from the 33rd Infantry Brigade of the Vraem Special Command (Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers) and the National Police participated in the eviction, according to a statement released by the Armed Forces. The uniformed officers denied having caused any injuries.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



