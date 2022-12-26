Shipwreck leaves at least three dead in Ecuador | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least three people died in Ecuador on Sunday when a tourist boat capsized in a lake in the center of the South American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ecuador registers at least 31 violent deaths in 24 hours

The Integrated Security Service ECU-911 indicated in a statement that among the deceased in the Colta lagoon, Chimborazo province, there are two minors and a 53-year-old woman.

According to the Ecuadorian entity, 40 people were rescued during the emergency response.

Ecuadorian media reported that rescue units from the Fire Department, the Special Operations Group of the National Police, personnel from the Ministry of Public Health and the Red Cross went to the Colta lagoon to assist the victims and rescue the bodies after the shipwreck.

The ECU 911 service reported that the pertinent authorities will investigate under what conditions the sinking of the tourist boat on Sunday occurred.

This afternoon specialized units of @policeecuador rescued several people (children and the elderly) after a fluvial accident involving a tourist boat, in #Chimborazo.

Our commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of Ecuadorians is a priority. pic.twitter.com/6uYE3n942i

—GraD. Fausto Salinas Samaniego (@CmdtPoliciaEc)

December 26, 2022

The Colta lagoon, located in the town of the same name 208 kilometers from the Ecuadorian capital Quito and occupies an approximate area of ​​275 hectares.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report