Three dead and two injured by armed attack in Honduras | News

Three people were killed and two others were injured after an attack by armed men in the municipality of Olanchito, department of Yoro, in Honduras, reported sources close to the National Police of the Central American country.

According to witnesses to the events, two men aboard motorcycles burst in with shots, for reasons still unknown, killing Walter Omar Funez, Enil Funez Díaz, alias “Carajón” and Carlos Eliazar Vásquez.

A police officer who asked to remain anonymous reported that one of the victims was known to engage in cattle rustling and that the three were “chatting” when they were surprised by the attackers.

Three deaths leave a new massacre in the municipality of Olanchito, department of Yoro, in northern Honduras. According to witness accounts, men on a motorcycle shot at the victims of the attack and later fled – Source: pic.twitter.com/TeMeF4mFAh

– MegaphoneHonduras (@MegaphoneHondur1)

December 25, 2022

This anonymous source indicated that, upon arriving at the scene, the police officers only found two casings and traces of blood, since the bodies had been removed from the scene by their relatives.

The injured were transferred to a state hospital in the area, although the Police did not delve into their statements about the seriousness of their condition or about the motive of the attackers.

Authorities in the Central American country accuse both organized crime and drug trafficking and gangs, known as “maras,” of criminal violence.

The Mara Salvatrucha and the Mara 18 are the most feared and maintain a bloody rivalry for control of several cities in the country. For this reason, Honduras is among the countries with the highest rates of violence, with an average of between 10 and 13 murders per day, according to official sources.

It also transpired in local media reports that, until December 23, 3,349 people died in Honduras, describing a decrease of 493 fewer homicides compared to the same period in 2021.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



