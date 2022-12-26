Alberto Fernández will attend the inauguration of Lula da Silva | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, will travel to Brazil on January 1 to attend the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as the new president of the South American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Foreign Minister of Argentina presents the National Export Promotion Plan 2023

According to local media, Fernández will travel accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Santiago Cafiero, as well as other government officials, and will be received upon arrival by the Argentine ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli.

Lula’s assumption of power in Brazil is highly relevant for strengthening bilateral relations and regional integration, government sources said.

The trip to Brazil will mark the start of the Argentine president’s agenda in January 2023, when the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) will also take place in the Argentine capital.

The appointment is scheduled for January 24 and will mark the return of Brazil to that community bloc, from which it was withdrawn by the far-right Jair Bolsonaro.

In addition to giving Celac a new boost, Lula’s arrival at the Planalto Palace will allow the renewal of the Southern Common Market, whose pro tempore presidency will be exercised by Argentina in the first half of 2023.

On October 31, Fernández visited Lula after his victory in the elections and on January 24, the latter will make his first trip after assuming office and it will be to Argentina to attend the Celac conclave.

According to sources from the Foreign Ministry quoted by the local press, they are thinking of appointing a powerful political leader to lead the diplomatic representation of Brazil in Argentina and it was learned that former president Dilma Rousseff is one of the names being valued.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report