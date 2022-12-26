Chilean Senate will resume meetings on the constituent process | News

Report This Content

The Constitution Commission of the Chilean Senate will analyze this Monday the project that enables the constituent process for the drafting of a new constitution, replacing the one in force since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

The start of the discussion is scheduled for the afternoon of December 26 and the president of the board of directors of the Electoral Service (Servel), Andrés Tagle, and the Minister General Secretary of the Presidency (Segpres), Ana Lya Uriarte, will participate in it. .

The president of the Constitution Commission, the legislator, Matías Walker, said that he expects a quick process, so they hope not to introduce major modifications to the project.

On December 12, and after three months of negotiations, the majority of the parties represented in the National Congress signed the so-called Agreement for Chile to give continuity to the constituent process.

In accordance with what was agreed upon by the political blocs, a constitutional council will be created, made up of 50 members elected by popular and compulsory vote.

Such a council would be made up of equal numbers of women and men and would have indigenous seats allocated according to voting percentage.

In addition, there will be a group of 24 experts appointed by Congress, 12 in the Chamber of Deputies and 12 in the Senate, who will have the task of drafting a first proposal for a Magna Carta.

The final draft of the new constitution must be submitted to a new popular consultation with a mandatory vote.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



