Warning of the increase in confirmed cases of cholera in Haiti | News

Warning of the increase in confirmed cases of cholera in Haiti

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned on Friday about the spread of suspected cholera cases in Haiti and the continued support of humanitarian organizations to contain the outbreak.

For its part, the Caribbean country’s Ministry of Public Health and Population updated on Thursday the situation of the most recent cholera outbreak, which shows figures of 18,799 suspected cases, 1,380 confirmed, 16,047 hospitalized and 342 deaths.

According to the report from the health authorities, until December 22, 3,558 samples received have been analyzed with a positivity rate of 38.78 percent. Of the total cases, 57.84 percent correspond to the male sex, while 42.16 to the female.

The government entity highlighted the concern about the incidence of the virus at the earliest ages, since a total of 3,592 cholera patients between 1 and 4 years of age have been recorded, with the male sex being the most active with 1,962 cases, compared to 1,630 for the female.

The numbers of suspects became higher in communities such as Saint-Marc, Carrefour, Cité-Soleil and the city of Port-au-Prince, while those confirmed filled the investigations in Mirebalais, Cité-Soleil, Delmas and the capital, Port -au-Prince, the report noted.

OCHA highlighted that “since October 1, 2022, when the first case of cholera was confirmed in Port-au-Prince, the epidemic has spread rapidly throughout the country.”

“Humanitarian actors are supporting the Haitian government to guarantee the creation and operation of treatment centers, the supply of supplies and the awareness of the population to limit the spread of the disease,” the United Nations agency stressed.

The international organization announced that “the Government of Haiti, the UN and its partners have requested 145.6 million dollars to support the emergency response to the outbreak and provide vital assistance to 1.4 million people living in the most affected areas.”

Haiti already had to face a cholera epidemic in 2010 as a result of the earthquake that caused the death of more than 200,000 people. So nine years were needed to contain the disease that claimed the lives of some 10,000 victims.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

