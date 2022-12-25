Salvadoran court ratifies prison for murderers of 4 journalists | News

Report This Content

The Criminal Chamber of Santa Tecla, in El Salvador, declared void on Friday the appeal filed by the defense of the military allegedly responsible for the murder of four journalists from the Netherlands in 1982.

According to local media, magistrates Rigoberto Chicas and Cruz Antonio Pérez ratified the resolution of the Court of First Instance of Dulce Nombre de María, Chalatenango, against former general José Guillermo García and former colonel Francisco Morán, who must remain in prison.

García was the Minister of Defense and Morán the director of the Treasury Police at the time the crime was committed against the four reporters from Nerladano Koos Jacobus Andries Koster, Jan Cornelius Kuiper Joop, Hans Lodewijk ter Laag and Hohannes Jan Wilemsen.

The four victims were massacred on March 17, 1982, in an ambush perpetrated by a patrol from the Atonal Immediate Reaction Infantry Battalion (BIRI), in Santa Rita, Chalatenango.

The reporters were carrying out journalistic coverage of the Salvadoran conflict and that day they were traveling to an area controlled by the FMLN when they were surprised and killed, human rights organizations reported in a press release.

The arrest warrants carried out on October 14 were issued against former General José Guillermo García, former Colonel Francisco Morán and Colonel Mario Adalberto Reyes, former commander of the 4th Infantry Brigade, who must be extradited from the United States to to be judged.

The judicial decision also includes General Rafael Flores Lima, former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Sergeant Mario Canizales, who led the 25-member patrol of the Atonal Battalion that perpetrated the massacre, but the latter two have already died.

The document stressed that the Salvadoran Association for Human Rights (ASDEHU) and the Comunicándonos Foundation, representatives of the families of the victims in the process, informed the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Central America of the decision.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



