Bolsonaro pardons military accused of prison massacre | News

The Official Gazette of the Union, of Brazil, published on Friday the decree by which the Government of Jair Bolsonaro pardons the military and police involved in the massacre of 111 prisoners in the Carandirú prison in 1992.

The provision, framed in the traditional Christmas pardon, benefits the 69 surviving uniformed officers of those 74 initially charged for their involvement in the events.

The presidential decree grants pardon not only for crimes committed by law enforcement officers more than 30 years ago, but also for those accused of committing “culpable crime”, without intent to commit it, who have served at least one sixth of the his grief, deepened the text.

Considered one of the bloodiest in Brazilian prison history, the Carandiru massacre occurred on October 2, 1992, when Military Police agents entered several pavilions of the prison compound in the city of Sao Paulo to put down a riot.

The prison, the largest in the South American country in those years, housed almost 8,000 inmates in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

Law enforcement forces violently suppressed the revolt, shooting inmates when many of them were locked in their cells, unable to defend themselves or flee.

Subsequent forensic analyzes indicated that the 111 dead received 515 bullet wounds, 126 of them to the head, for which human rights organizations denounced executions and crimes against humanity.

The head of the operation, police colonel Ubiratan Guimarães, was convicted in 2001 for excessive use of force, but was never imprisoned and was pardoned on appeal in 2006, a few months before he was assassinated.

Despite being convicted by popular juries, none of the police officers were arrested, thanks to delaying legal maneuvers used by their defenses to postpone their entry into prison.

The commotion caused by the massacre led the Brazilian authorities to close Carandiru ten years later and its demolition was subsequently ordered to make way for a park.

Shortly before being demolished, it was used for the filming of the Argentine-Brazilian film Carandirú, from 2003, directed by Héctor Babenco, in which a vision of what happened in the penitentiary is offered. The film won the India Catalina award at the Cartajena Film Festival in 2004.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

