Peruvian Judiciary admits Castillo’s appeal for processing | News

The supreme judge of Peru, Juan Carlos Checkley, admitted for processing this Saturday the appeal presented by former president Pedro Castillo to annul the resolution that imposes 18 months of preventive detention on him.

The Peruvian magistrate pointed out that the appeal filed by the former president complies with the formalities established by law to be evaluated by the Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Based on the decision taken by the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation, the higher judicial instance will convene a hearing in which the parties involved will participate in order to issue a final decision.

In the same way, Checkley admitted to process the appeal presented by the Supreme Prosecutor, Alcides Chinchay, in which he proposes the imposition of 18 months of preventive detention on the former president of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres.

For her part, the legislator of Democratic Peru, Nieves Limachi, presented this day a motion to annul Castillo’s vacancy for alleged moral incapacity, approved by Congress on December 7.

Limachi’s proposal was signed by the former president of the Council of Ministers, Betssy Chávez, and the parliamentarians of the Magisterial Block of National Coordination, Paul Gutiérrez and Pasión Dávila.

According to the text, “at no time did the president implement procedural acts to concretize the points indicated in the Nation’s message.”

In this sense, the document states that the members of the Legislative Board of Directors, “driven by the despair of what the president had expressed” began “the express vacancy, flagrantly violating the Regulations of Congress.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



