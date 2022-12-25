Gustavo Petro confirms Christmas truce of armed groups | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced this Saturday that at least four armed groups with a presence in the departments of Magdalena (north) and Valle del Cauca (west) have unilaterally initiated a Christmas truce.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombian government celebrates new truce of the ELN

In a message broadcast through the social network Twitter, the head of state specified that it is the National Liberation Army (ELN), as well as the Second Marquetalia and the Central General Staff (both of the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-Army of the People, FARC-EP).

In addition, he mentioned armed groups from the Sierra Nevada (north) and Buenaventura (in Valle del Cauca). Likewise, he expressed his wish that the truce be consolidated in what he called “true peace processes.”

At this time, both the ELN and the second Marquetalia, the Central General Staff, the armed groups of the Sierra Nevada and Buenaventura have initiated a unilateral truce. We hope that true peace processes will be consolidated.

— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

December 24, 2022

This Saturday, Petro urged the armed groups that have expressed their desire to dialogue with the State to name their spokespersons to begin rapprochement and subsequent peace negotiations.

On another occasion, during a speech in which he conveyed a Christmas greeting to soldiers and officers, he asserted that the best war is the one that manages to find peace and that reducing violence is an essential requirement to start any negotiation.

He added that his government seeks to build “a knowledge society that does not return to violence and that does not witness how its youth kill each other, but how its youth can appropriate the homeland.”

The armed organizations that have effectively demonstrated their willingness to de-escalate violent acts should go on to select their spokespersons for the start of peace negotiations.

— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

December 24, 2022

Last Tuesday, the ELN (which has been holding peace talks with the Colombian state in Caracas since the end of November) announced a truce from December 24 to January 2.

For their part, the FARC-EP dissidents informed the population of Norte de Santander, southern Bolívar, northeast Antioquia and Magdalena Medio that their truce runs from this Saturday until January 7.

The paramilitary group calling itself Autodefensas Conquistadores de la Sierra Nevada (ACSN), which controls the region on the Caribbean coast, also announced a truce, although its statement did not provide details on the date of the initiative.

On the other hand, for more than 80 days a cessation of confrontations between illegal armed groups that dispute control of the city of Buenaventura, on the Pacific coast, took place.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report