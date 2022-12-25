Lula wishes for a Christmas that reconciles Brazil | News

Report This Content

The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, wished this Saturday that this Christmas would contribute to the reconciliation of society, after the presidential elections held last October, in which unprecedented political polarization was evident.

The leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) published on his official Twitter account his aspiration that “Christmas be one of family reconciliation and of Brazil with itself.”

In this sense, Lula added that “I am going to work harder than in previous governments so that Christmas for everyone, especially those who need it the most, is better next year.”

I would like to wish a Merry Christmas to each one of two 215 thousand Brazilians. I know that, unfortunately, many families do not have or what to eat, because they are suffering like a fome, or desemprego, to inflation and endividimiento.

— Lula (@LulaOficial)

December 24, 2022

In turn, the president-elect said he felt sad because many families will not be together for the celebration “because they were divided by political hatred that put parents against children and brothers against brothers.”

Similarly, Lula, who will be sworn in on January 1, added that “unfortunately, many families will have nothing to celebrate, because they are suffering from hunger, unemployment, inflation and debt.”

He considered that this is a particularly sad time for hundreds of thousands of families “who lost their loved ones to Covid-19 and for many others who lost everything due to the heavy rains that affected several states.”

However, he expressed that his message is one of hope and that this date, “despite all the difficulties, marks the beginning of the reconstruction of Brazil. And that we rebuild, in each one of us, the spirit of union, fraternity, peace, love and hope”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



