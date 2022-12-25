Venezuela rejects US court ruling that ignores Alex Saab’s diplomatic immunity | News

Report This Content

The Government of Venezuela categorically rejected this Saturday the decision adopted by a Judge of the Southern District of Florida, in the United States (USA), who ignores the diplomatic immunity of the Venezuelan special envoy Alex Naim Saab Morán, who is facing to a politically motivated trial in that country.

Venezuelans demand the release of diplomat Alex Saab from the US

In a statement, the Venezuelan government denounced that Judge Robert M. Scola’s decision “constitutes a frank and gross violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

It stated that its ruling “ignores the international obligations assumed by the United States of America as a State Party to that international instrument, including the duty to respect the inviolability and immunity of diplomatic agents in their transit between two States.”

In the opinion of the Bolivarian Government, “the aforementioned judicial decision sets a dangerous precedent in relations between States, by allowing the United States authorities to violate the inviolability of official correspondence and diplomatic personnel, based on an illegitimate and unilateral declaration of ‘ignorance’ of the authorities of the accrediting State, in violation of the popular sovereignty of Venezuela”.

According to the text, this court ruling becomes a new violation of the human rights of Saab Morán, since “it prolongs his illegitimate deprivation of liberty and adds to the violations of due process and personal integrity of which he has been a victim since his arbitrary arrest by the authorities of the Government of the Republic of Cape Verde and its subsequent kidnapping to the United States of America”.

Alex Saab has been kidnapped for 917 days. His only crime was risking his life to find food and medical supplies for a Venezuela brutally blocked by Donald Trump. We will not rest until we get his freedom! Love with love is paid! Free Alex Saab! pic.twitter.com/vqMbldVt1q

— Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv)

December 17, 2022

For the Venezuelan government, having chosen Christmas Eve to commit this new lawlessness against Caracas and this other outrage against its diplomat is an act of imperial, cruel and cynical arrogance.

Finally, Venezuela assured that “the US. You are obliged to release Alex Naim Saab, a good and innocent man, in compliance with international law.” In addition, he confirmed that “he will not rest until justice is done and his full freedom is achieved.”

Saab Morán was appointed special envoy by the Venezuelan Government in April 2018. He was illegally detained by order of the White House in Cape Verde, in June 2020. When he was apprehended, he was fulfilling the order of the Venezuelan Government to provide food, medicine and fuel to the South American country, affected by the pressure measures of the White House.

The trial against him, for alleged money laundering, is actually an act of reprisal for his work to help overcome the criminal effects of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US against Venezuela.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



