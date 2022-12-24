López Obrador rejects that the US acts as a world government | News

Report This Content

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, questioned this Thursday that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, referred to the United States as America during the welcome to the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, and rejected that the White House wants to act as a world government .

Mexico decides to maintain relations with Peru

During his press conference, which was held this time in Chetumal, Quintana Roo state (southeast), the Mexican head of state told Biden: “With all due respect, we are all America.”

His statements came after Biden, through his social networks, welcomed Zelenski with the phrase: “Welcome to America, President.”

López Obrador added: “It usually happens in Europe and other parts, when talking about America, it is the United States. But America is Peru, it is Guatemala and it is Belize and it is Mexico, ”he asserted.

He reiterated his rejection of the United States wanting to act as a world government, for which he suggested that the tenant of the White House start saying “welcome to the United States.”

“I am not saying that a President is welcome. What I don’t like is the mod. How welcome to America? Let’s start by changing now, that is: Welcome to the United States! Welcome to Mexico! Welcome to Peru! ”, He stressed.

President López Obrador called out his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, for receiving the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski and telling him “Welcome to America.”

“What happened, President Biden? With all due respect, America is all of us,” he said.

The Mexican president announced that he will meet with Biden on January 9, during the X Summit of North American Leaders, and will address various issues, including the political crisis in Peru.

He stated that he will first propose to Biden to consolidate economic-commercial development in the hemisphere and that all the countries of the Americas become an economic-commercial region.

He valued that this will contribute to the absence of economic-commercial imbalances, so that later it is not intended to confront them with the use of force and hegemony.

He will also propose implementing a support program for the region’s poor, so that people have job opportunities and are not forced to emigrate, he said.

As a third theme, he will insist that there be no interference between nations. In this regard, he urged “that these things like the one in Peru do not happen, because the Americans are involved in Peru or not, there are suspicions, because they do not even take care of the forms.”

He recalled that “the first message after the removal of President Castillo was from the US ambassador to Peru (Lisa Kenna), and then when they declare a state of emergency, the Peruvian ambassador goes to meet with the president appointed by the Congress in the palace of Lima”.

He demanded that no country remove or install governments in Latin America at will. “Respect the sovereignty of the peoples, walk together, not even see each other as adversaries, much less as enemies, treat each other as allies,” he insisted.

In addition, he questioned the actions of the Organization of American States (OAS), which first recognized that former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was subject to political, judicial, and media harassment, but after his dismissal agreed with the political exit that Congress forced. Peruvian.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

