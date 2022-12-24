NFT Company Asked to Cease Sale of Brazilian Indigenous Securities | News

Report This Content

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) of Amazonas in Brazil urged the NFT (non-fungible tokens) company, Nemus, to cease the sale, negotiation or other form of commercialization of the securities of the indigenous community of Tierra Baixo Seruini/Baixo Tumiã , municipality of Pauini, according to local sources announced this Friday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Deforestation in the Amazon grows 94% during the Bolsonaro government

The attorney general of Amazonas, Fernando Merloto Soave, signed the recommendation that calls on the company not to carry out “contact and/or co-opt indigenous or traditional leaders without the regular procedure of ILO Convention No. 169, nor any other act that directly impact the territory”.

According to the national media Brasil de Fato, the commercialization of digital assets is carried out without the consent of the Apurinã, which violates free, prior and informed consultation as established by the International Labor Organization (ILO). .

The region two NFTs produced by Nemus is considered or “berço” two Apurinã indigenous people.

It is located in one of the most environmentally preserved areas of the Amazon. The ancestrally occupied territory has been paralyzed in the regularization process at Funai since 2018. pic.twitter.com/uv9yNRvesn

— Brazil de Fato (@brasildefato)

December 23, 2022

In this sense, the digital representations that Nemus sells constitute digital property titles supposedly intended for the protection of the Amazon rainforest when in reality they are real portions of indigenous territory.

From this, the MPF gave Nemus a period of ten days to take action in this regard, while otherwise the corresponding judicial and extrajudicial procedures will be executed.

For his part, the founder of the company, Flávio de Meira Penna, responded that “we are fully aligned with working to improve the situation of riverside communities and indigenous communities. We are a Foundation, so we need local communities to define what they want and need”.

ILO Convention 169 on indigenous and tribal peoples, which was ratified by Brazil in 2002, protects and guarantees the rights of native communities to recognized lands and territories.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

