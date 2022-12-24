President Arce will attend Lula’s inauguration in Brazil | News

Report This Content

The Bolivian government reported this Friday the participation of President Luis Arce in the inauguration of the President-elect of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which will take place on January 1, 2023.

The Vice Minister of Communication, Gabriela Alcón, told the press that the head of state will also hold a working meeting with Lula da Silva, who will govern the country for the third time.

“On January 1, which is the possession of the president of Brazil, he will participate, he will travel to Brazil,” said the Bolivian official, adding that before his trip the dignitary will issue a Christmas message to the Bolivian population.

“It is the message for family unity, the unity of the country. There have been difficult moments, but also very gratifying moments. It is an evaluation, a message that President Luis Arce will carry out precisely on December 24,” Alcón stressed.

Lula da Silva won the Brazilian presidency after the run-off on October 30 with 50.9 percent of the vote, compared to 49.1 percent for the current far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Upon winning these elections, Luis Arce sent a congratulatory message to Lula da Silva where he specified that “your emotion, brother Lula, is the emotion of the working people and reflects your great love for the Brazilian people, for the humble classes that you always defended. Jallalla the Great Homeland!”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



