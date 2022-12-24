Mexico receives second batch of Abdala vaccines against Covid-19 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Mexican authorities reported on Thursday the arrival in the Aztec country of a second batch of Cuban Abdala vaccines against Covid-19, with some 4.9 million units.

CMIO.org in sequence:

López Obrador rejects that the US acts as a world government

The supplies arrived on the Hercules plane of the Air Force of that nation, from Havana, the capital of Cuba, and were received at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), in Zumpango, state of Mexico.

The reception, transfer and security of the doses was carried out by the staff of the Biological and Reactive Laboratories of Mexico (Birmex), the National Center for the Health of Children and Adolescents (Censia) and the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), as well as elements of the Mexican Army and the National Guard.

According to the general director of the Digital Innovation Agency of Mexico City, Eduardo Clark, the Abdala vaccine was approved for use in that country by the Federal Commission for the Protection of Health Risks (Cofepris) exactly one year ago.

The drug Abdala against Covid-19 will be used as a booster or first dose until the scheme is completed, due to its 92 percent efficacy, and it will be the first time it has been applied in the Aztec country.

With this shipment, Mexico has received some 9 million Cuban compounds against the coronavirus that Mexico receives.

The first arrived on November 25 and contained 4,092,500 doses from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in Cuba, to follow up on the vaccination strategy.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report