Paraguay reports 4,381 new cases of Covid-19 in one week | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare of Paraguay reported this Friday that during the week of December 11 to 17, 4,381 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded, which means a 93 percent increase in infections compared to the previous one.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Uruguay will apply fifth dose of vaccine against Covid-19

According to an official report, of the total cases, 2,500 were reinfections, which is equivalent to 57 percent of the total registered during epidemiological week 50.

Likewise, the report indicates that 19 infected women are pregnant and 168 infected work as part of the health personnel.

��Fifth wave #COVID19 in sustained rise

The rate of expansion of the infection is more accelerated. In one week, more than 4,300 positive cases and 9 deaths were recorded.

Demand for hospitalized patients increases, registering 200 new admissions,9 in intensive care pic.twitter.com/fmKJlBe6JC

— Health Surveillance (@vigisaludpy)

December 23, 2022

The portfolio reported that during the week, nine people died as a result of Covid-19, some with associated comorbidities of diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

The general director of Health Surveillance, Guillermo Sequera, said that “60% of those who die are unvaccinated, and 35% have incomplete vaccination.”

Likewise, the figures for hospitalizations increased with 200 new admissions, and nine of them required intensive care.

“The rhythm is with almost 800 cases in one day. This is going to grow and more than 60 percent to 70 percent of the cases are reinfections,” said the director of Surveillance.

In this sense, he recommended the use of a face mask or mask in closed spaces, frequent hand washing and attending a consultation before the onset of symptoms.

Since the start of the pandemic, Paraguay has accumulated 785,534 positive cases of Covid-19 and 19,661 deaths.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report