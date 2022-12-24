Peruvian organizations reject police persecution | News

Report This Content

Representatives of organizations in Peru expressed this Friday their rejection of the police persecution against those who have demonstrated against the government of the designated president Dina Boluarte.

In statements to teleSUR, the coordinator of the National Agricultural Platform, César Guarniz, stressed that Peru is experiencing complex and difficult times, with a state of emergency decreed in which “fundamental constitutional rights have been suspended.”

“One of them is the inviolability of the home and, recently, there was precisely an event that has marked a very disastrous milestone in the actions of the police and the Public Ministry. An institution with a long history has been intervened, with a lot of history,” he said in reference to the intervention of the Peasant Confederation of Peru.

Last Saturday, the Confederation of Peasants of Peru was intervened by the police and more than 20 people were detained for about ten hours, who were later released when no charges were found against them. The headquarters of the Nuevo Perú political party was also intervened.

With respect to the almost 30 deaths due to the repression of the security forces against the protests, Guarniz commented that “the matter must be taken into action so that those politically responsible for this situation and these acts directly have to pay accordingly.”

For his part, the president of the National Association of Graduates of the Armed Forces, Guilmar Trujillo, expressed that the Government “is not giving the responsibility that corresponds to such a complex political and social situation that we are experiencing.”

“We are experiencing a very difficult political situation, very complicated, and complemented by this, the current president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, has her back to the people,” Trujillo said.

In addition, he stated that the current premier, Luis Alberto Otálora, “has blood on his hands,” because while he was Minister of Defense “he declared a state of emergency for the nation, which has resulted in more than 27 deaths, hundreds of wounded nationwide.

The day before, other spokespersons also rejected the police persecution against students and militants. Lawyer and member of the Socialist Left party, Juan Diego Motta, declared that “what we have here is a smear campaign.”

“The people who have expressed their opinion against what we consider a civic-military dictatorship, which is the one we are living in the country that has claimed dozens of deaths, are being slandered, accused of participating in terrorist meetings, which we emphatically reject. Now we have opened preliminary proceedings at the level of the National Prosecutor’s Office, which consolidates this circle of persecution for ideas, for those of us who are proposing a Constituent Assembly with popular participation,” he emphasized.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



