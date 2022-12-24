Blanca Segovia, daughter of General Augusto Sandino, dies in Nicaragua | News

Report This Content

The Vice President of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, reported this Friday on the death of Blanca Segovia Sandino Aráuz, daughter of General Augusto César Sandino and Blanca Aráuz, at 89 years of age.

“This morning we woke up with the news that her health had deteriorated, even more and that the prognosis was guarded, since yesterday she was hospitalized and a little while later they told us, Walter (Castillo) told us that he was there next to her, that he had already passed to another plane of life”, he said.

Vice President Murillo also expressed that “we are sad because we know that we are going to need it” and highlighted the legacy that she leaves for Nicaraguans, one full of inspiration and example.

Press Release from the Presidency of the Republic and the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity, before the Transit to another Plan of Life of Blanca Segovia Sandino Arauz, daughter of the National Hero and Father of the Revolution, Augusto C. Sandino, and of our Heroin, Blanca Arauz pic.twitter.com/hWa0UZMO6F

– Channel 4 Nicaragua (@Canal4Ni)

December 23, 2022

“From our hearts, our souls we will always be learning from her, listening to her words, seeing her example and recognizing that role that she always played with the causes of justice and the causes of love, as her inspiring father, fighter, our Blanquita She will always be with her family, with her children and with all of us who have loved and respected her so much throughout our lives,” she reiterated.

Tribute in the National Assembly

The Government of Nicaragua issued a press release to inform that a tribute to Blanca Segovia Sandino Aráuz will be held in the National Assembly.

“Starting on the 26th we will pay homage to him with our bodies present in the National Assembly, and then he will move to San Rafael del Norte, fulfilling his will to rest with his mother, Blanca Aráuz de Sandino,” the text details.

Likewise, the Government of Nicaragua specified that the municipality and the families of San Rafael del Norte “will receive her as an illustrious and distinguished citizen, and she will rest in a Christian burial, in the grounds of the Historic Center that bears her name.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



