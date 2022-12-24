President Arce affirmed that Bolivia will break records in exports | News

Latin America

President Arce affirmed that Bolivia will break records in exports

Bolivia will be able to break all import records in 2022, President Luis Arce said on Friday, at the act of implementing the project to ‘Increase Storage Capacity (ICA) at the Palmasola Plant’, located in the city of Santa Cruz.

Bolivian President Luis Arce will attend Lula’s inauguration in Brazil

“This year everything indicates that we are going to break all the country’s export records,” said the president, who also assured that the nation has a very stable economy.

“Bolivia is definitely a country with a stable economy, we have the lowest inflation in the entire region and the numbers from international organizations clearly indicate that Bolivia is going to be the second country in the world with the lowest inflation,” said the dignitary.

A few days before the end of the year, we continue working and coordinating joint actions to project 2023 with hope and firmness. Nothing stops us!
Today we held an important meeting with the Unity Pact of #Santa Cruz.
We continue! pic.twitter.com/mpbPhubkFz

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)
December 24, 2022

In this sense, the Head of State stressed that “Bolivia already appears in the spectrum of world standards; we are the second best economy in the world in terms of economic stability”.

To support these ideas, Luis Arce noted that operations began this Friday for the project to Increase the Storage Capacity of liquid fuels at the Palmasola Plant.

“With this, we provide peace of mind in the supply of gasoline and diesel to our agricultural sisters and brothers and to the population of Santa Cruz,” said President Arce, who also held meetings with social organizations and Santa Cruz authorities.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

