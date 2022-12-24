JEP of Colombia opens process to ex-military for paramilitarism | News

Report This Content

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace of Colombia (JEP) began the procedures on Friday to link one of the cases being investigated by the court against 16 ex-militaries for their alleged collaboration with paramilitaries.

CMIO.org in sequence:

JEP will sanction 12 Colombian soldiers for false positives

The JEP’s Truth Recognition Chamber certified copies so that the ex-military members are linked to Case 08, which investigates crimes committed by members of the public force, other State agents, or in association with paramilitary groups, or civilian third parties, by cause, on occasion, or in direct or indirect relation to the Colombian armed conflict.

The peace tribunal investigates the alleged support in the 1990s for demobilized members of armed groups so that they could join the paramilitary ranks and then presented them as ex-combatants in the process of reincorporation.

“These are high-ranking military commanders who would have supported the officialization, or cloaking of legality, of the demobilization of the fronts of the (Popular Liberation Army) EPL and the FARC, who despite being militants in the paramilitaries, were presented as guerrillas in reincorporation process,” the JEP said in a statement.

In the text, the JEP indicated that it found evidence in thousands of documents and 20 testimonies, including that of the former head of the Clan del Golfo Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias “Otoniel” that these people had supported the demobilization of combatants from FARC fronts and of the ELN, despite the fact that they knew that they were already active in paramilitary groups.

The testimonies of Dairo Antonio Úsuga and Elkin Casarrubia give an account of the participation of the demobilized members of these guerrillas in the process of incursion and constitution of the Centauros Bloc in the Eastern Plains and the commission of multiple crimes and massacres.

– Special Jurisdiction for Peace (@JEP_Colombia)

December 23, 2022

Of the 16 ex-military members investigated, the name of retired general Leonardo Barrero Gordillo, commander of the Junín Battalion in 1996, who took office as commander of the Military Forces between 2013 and 2014, stands out.

These are the proceedings against the following persons: Francisco Leonardo Ortiz Chavarro, commander of the XI Brigade for 1996; Leonardo Barrero Gordillo, commander of the Junín Battalion in 1996 and who was commander of the Military Forces between 2013 and 2014.

– Special Jurisdiction for Peace (@JEP_Colombia)

December 23, 2022

Likewise, there is René Sanabria Amaya, Intelligence Commander of the XI Brigade for 1996; Rito Alejo del Río Rojas, commander of the XVII Brigade for 1996 and 1997, and Eduardo León Figueroa, commander of the Francisco de Paula Vélez (Bivel) Battalion between November 1995 and October 1996.

The JEP reported that the witnesses reported that since they were mostly part of the Campesino Self-Defense Forces of Córdoba and Urabá (ACCU), they were benefited by land allocation policies as demobilized and in the reincorporation process.

The evidence indicates that senior military commanders would have supported the legality cover of the demobilized of the EPL and the Farc-EP, who despite being militants in the Peasant Self-Defense Forces of Córdoba and Urabá, were presented as guerrillas in reincorporation.

– Special Jurisdiction for Peace (@JEP_Colombia)

December 23, 2022

According to the JEP, the paramilitaries took advantage of the experience of the combatants of insurgent groups and military training, as well as the knowledge of the area and of the members and militiamen of the rebel organizations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



