Latin America

The cases of mpox in Panama rise to 78 | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Ministry of Health (Minsa) of Panama reported this Thursday that the nation accumulates 78 cases of monkeypox or mpox.

CMIO.org in sequence:

WHO estimates that weekly cases of mpox have decreased by 90%

Through a statement issued by the Epidemiology department, 13 cases of the 78 remain active, eight carry out the treatment from their homes, while five are hospitalized in health units.

To date, 12 new cases of monkeypox have been registered, totaling 78 accumulated cases in the country, of which 13 are active cases broken down as follows: 8 cases in home isolation and 5 cases in isolation in health facilities. . pic.twitter.com/0ZFmskV42a

— Ministry of Health of Panama (@MINSAPma)
December 22, 2022

For its part, the Minsa Expanded Immunization Program indicated that as of December 19, 42 doses of vaccines against mpox have been applied, 29 of them in the Metropolitan Health Region, 10 in West Panama, and one in Chiriquí, San Miguelito and Cocle.

Since last May 24, Panama has maintained a health alert due to mpox, and redoubled health surveillance at all border points.

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that the people most at risk are pregnant women, children and immunocompromised, so health care should be redoubled and contact with secretions suspected of carrying the disease should be avoided.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo find grandson 131 in Argentina | News

2 hours ago

Annual general inflation in Mexico reaches 7.77% | News

3 hours ago

President of Cuba visits area affected by Ian in Pinar del Río | News

4 hours ago

Peruvian social organizations hold vigil in tribute to those killed by repression | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.