The cases of mpox in Panama rise to 78 | News

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) of Panama reported this Thursday that the nation accumulates 78 cases of monkeypox or mpox.

Through a statement issued by the Epidemiology department, 13 cases of the 78 remain active, eight carry out the treatment from their homes, while five are hospitalized in health units.

To date, 12 new cases of monkeypox have been registered, totaling 78 accumulated cases in the country, of which 13 are active cases broken down as follows: 8 cases in home isolation and 5 cases in isolation in health facilities. . pic.twitter.com/0ZFmskV42a

— Ministry of Health of Panama (@MINSAPma)

December 22, 2022

For its part, the Minsa Expanded Immunization Program indicated that as of December 19, 42 doses of vaccines against mpox have been applied, 29 of them in the Metropolitan Health Region, 10 in West Panama, and one in Chiriquí, San Miguelito and Cocle.

Since last May 24, Panama has maintained a health alert due to mpox, and redoubled health surveillance at all border points.

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that the people most at risk are pregnant women, children and immunocompromised, so health care should be redoubled and contact with secretions suspected of carrying the disease should be avoided.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



