Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo find grandson 131 in Argentina | News

The Argentine organization Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo reported this Thursday on the restitution of the identity of a new grandson, number 131, who is currently 44 years old.

The president of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto, specified in a press conference that it is the son of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, who were kidnapped in 1977 during the dictatorship.

The mother was born on December 13, 1947 and the father on November 26, 1941, both from the province of Mendoza (central-west).

“Between September and October 1977, Lucía, two or three months pregnant, and Aldo were kidnapped in the City of Buenos Aires (…) The couple remained detained in the Club Atlético clandestine center and El Banco,” he explained.

In addition, thanks to the testimonies of survivors, they learned that the mother was transferred from El Banco to give birth between March and April 1978.

“There are suspicions that the birth could have occurred at the Navy School of Mechanics (ESMA). Since then, nothing more has been heard about the couple or the baby,” said Estela de Carlotto.

Regarding grandson 131, they indicated that he studied Philosophy and Letters, the same degree that his parents were studying before their disappearance. “He is the same as his father,” said the head of the National Commission for the Right to Identity (Conadi), Claudia Carlotto.

��We found a new grandson, the 131.

��Today at 6:00 p.m. We will give details of the meeting, at Casa por la Identidad, @space_memoria (Av. Libertador 8151), to the press we suggest entering through Av. Comodoro Rivadavia.

➡️Now, we got excited again!

– Grandmothers Plaza Mayo (@abuelasdifusion)

December 22, 2022

“Now begins a delicate process of learning about his biological family and the history of his parents,” Carlotto explained, adding that he asked for time for the first meeting with his biological family.

For his part, the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, spoke and conveyed that “it is an infinite joy to close the year in this way.”

“As they say, we are excited that more and more men and women can recover their identity like the 131 who already did,” said the head of state.

A few hours before Christmas, the right to Memory and Identity is reborn once again: Grandmothers once again found a new grandson, number 131. Huge joy and a big hug to those women, an example of struggle and humanity.

— Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina)

December 22, 2022

In turn, Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner published a message through her Twitter account to share her joy at the news.

Previously, in the call for the press conference to report on the discovery of another grandson, after almost three years, the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo reiterated that “the almost 300 men and women who live with their falsified identity are among us, and we are excited again with a 2023 with more restitutions”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



