Annual general inflation in Mexico reaches 7.77% | News

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) of Mexico reported this Thursday that annual general inflation stood at 7.77 percent in the first half of December.

According to the entity, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) had an increase of 0.39 percent compared to the previous fortnight and, compared to a similar stage in 2021, biweekly inflation was 0.10 percent and the of the year of 7, 45 percent.

The entity refers that the index of 7.77 continues to be a figure lower than that of the second half of last August, which reached the figure of 8.77 percent.

In the first half of December 2022, annual headline inflation was 7.77%, a fortnightly increase of 0.39% of the National Consumer Price Index #INPC.

Annual inflation by component was:

�� 8.35%, Underlying

�� 6.08%, Non-Underlying

��️ INPC: pic.twitter.com/gaBvcC5znK

– INEGI INFORMS (@INEGI_INFORMS)

December 22, 2022

The items that experienced the most price rises in the period were air transport, packaged tourist services and restaurants, and products such as chili.

Likewise, there was a decrease in the prices of domestic gas, gasoline, chicken, some tubers such as potatoes and fruits such as pineapple or avocado.

For its part, core inflation, which excludes items with greater volatility such as agriculture or energy, registered an increase of 0.57 percent in the fortnightly period and 8.35 percent in the annual rate.

Meanwhile, non-core inflation decreased 0.14 percent in the fortnight and rose 6.08 percent in the annual rate.

In this indicator, agricultural products increased 0.34 percent, while energy products and tariffs authorized by the Government fell 0.54 percent.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



