President of Cuba visits area affected by Ian in Pinar del Río | News

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, visited this Thursday the community of La Coloma, belonging to the province of Pinar del Río (west), one of the most damaged after the passage of Hurricane Ian on September 27.

In the 11th visit since Hurricane Ian passed through Pinar del Río, the president toured an area where some 18 houses are built, intended for families in vulnerable situations, and visited production centers in tobacco areas of the producer Venancio Ramírez, who are advancing in the recovery of the lands.

Díaz-Canel arrived at land belonging to the Eliseo Reyes Basic Secondary School, where a community of 26 houses is being built, made from prefabricated wooden modules.

“Undoubtedly, these have been difficult times, but the recovery is underway and it has been shown that there are things that are going to be much better than they were before, but we have months of hard work left to truly make 2023 a better year.” “said the dignitary.

Likewise, he urged accelerating the rate of recovery of affected homes throughout the province, and evaluated the progress in the construction of water supply networks, which will allow functionality and favor urbanized areas.

The Cuban president was accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, the head of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil, and other national and local officials.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



