Peruvian social organizations hold vigil in tribute to those killed by repression | News

Various organizations in Peru gathered this Thursday in front of the Palace of Justice in Lima (capital) in homage to those killed by the repression of the security forces against the mobilizations that demand the closure of Congress, a Constituent Assembly and the resignation of the president Dina Boluarte.

This is the second vigil, which began at 5:00 p.m. (local time), with the participation of representatives of the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP), Nuevo Peru, the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores del Perú (CUT), among others. .

The president of the CUT Peru, Julio César Bazán, declared that “it has been very clearly established that we are facing a government that is completely in control of the ultra-right coup leaders who have an action in Congress.”

In addition, he asserted that the population is outraged and that the workers are organizing to join “the struggles that from the regions remain firm.”

For her part, the former Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations, Anahí Durand, stated that “unfortunately we are living through an authoritarian regime that is being imposed based on military force and I believe that the murders of 27 Peruvians show us that. They are also hundreds of wounded and detainees”.

“These raids on social and political organizations is not something that happens in a democracy. Unfortunately the government wants us to normalize this, to turn the page (…) The population continues to mobilize, the indignation continues,” he emphasized.

In turn, the president of the National Federation of Peasant, Artisan, Indigenous, and Native Women of Peru, Lourdes Huanca, commented that “we have to recover the democracy that cost us a lot during the time of the dictatorship of (Alberto) Fujimori and not We are going to let them take it away from us of this magnitude as they are doing with a lot of violation of rights”.

On this day, the Ministry of Health published a statement from the Health Emergency Operations Center (COE) to inform that, so far, the repression against the mobilizations has left 27 people dead, reported in the regions of Ayacucho, Apurímac, Cusco , Junín, La Libertad and Arequipa.

�� RELEASE | The Health Emergency Operations Center (COE) reports that, during social demonstrations in the country, the following are recorded: pic.twitter.com/Et0ZodqbYm

— Ministry of Health (@Minsa_Peru)

December 22, 2022

Likewise, congressmen from the Perú Libre bench filed a complaint against President Boluarte for genocide before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights for the deaths recorded during the repression of the demonstrations.

The complaint is also directed against the president of the Council of Ministers, Luis Alberto Otárola, who previously served as Defense Minister; as well as the ex-premier Pedro Angulo Arana and the ex-minister of the Interior, César Augusto Cervantes.

Demonstrations have continued in various regions of Peru after Congress dismissed Pedro Castillo, after announcing the temporary dissolution of that entity and calling for elections. Subsequently, he swore in then Vice President Dina Boluarte as the new president.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



