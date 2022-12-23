Honduras begins vaccination against Covid-19 for children under 4 years of age | News

The Honduran Ministry of Health began vaccination against Covid-19 this Thursday in children between the ages of six months and four years, at a time when the country is going through a new wave of infections.

The entity reported that the first doses were administered at the Alonso Suazo Health Center, in Tegucigalpa (capital), with the presence of authorities from the health portfolio.

The decision to vaccinate minors in that age range is the result of the recommendation made by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Immunization Advisory Council.

According to a statement released by the secretariat, the Honduran health network has 240,000 vaccines to immunize the population under five years of age.

The vaccination scheme will be three doses. After placing the first one, the second will be injected one month later, and then two months will be waited to inoculate the third.

The Health portfolio reported that the country reports an increase in positive cases of Covid-19 in children under 5 years of age, 689 positive cases in children between six months and four years of age, and 623 infections in girls of the same age.

In this sense, the health authorities urge the entire population to attend vaccinations.

In February, the immunization campaign against Covid-19 began in children over five years of age.

According to the latest statistical report, Honduras accumulates 463,685 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 11,063 deaths and 132,498 recovered.

