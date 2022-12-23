Latin America

Two suspects arrested for participating in assassination in Haiti | News

The Haitian National Police reported on Wednesday, through a statement, the arrest of a police agent and another ex-military member of the army, for their alleged participation in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

“As part of the rogatory commission of Judge Walter W. Voltaire, the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police has arrested two people for their alleged participation in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse,” the text indicated.

The document reveals that those involved are the ex-military and security chief of a commercial company, Faustin Miradieu, and the police inspector Emmanuel Louis.

“During a search carried out at his home, several objects found were confiscated, namely three weapons permits in the name of former Senator Jhon Joël Joseph, who was also intercepted in this case,” the report revealed.

In relation to the case of the assassination of the former president, the text confirms that 11 police officers are being sought after orders issued against them.

In the early hours of the morning of July 7, 2021, a commando armed with assault rifles broke into the residence of the then president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse. In fact, the president was assassinated and his wife, who was sleeping next to him, was shot.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

