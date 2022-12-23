Uruguay will apply the fifth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 | News

The Uruguayan Ministry of Health reported this Thursday that as of December 26, the inoculation of the fifth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 will begin in Montevideo (capital) for people over 80 years of age and immunocompromised who decide to get immunized.

According to a statement from the entity, the people who make up these population groups and reside in another part of the territory may receive the dose as of January 2, 2023.

The health portfolio recommended people over 50 years of age to receive the third or fourth dose, as appropriate in the vaccination schedule.

“In all cases, you must wait 180 days after the last dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, the same after having the disease,” said the Ministry.

For his part, Health Minister Daniel Salinas referred to the need to maintain care and urged “to complete the Covid-19 vaccination scheme, that there are people who have not reached the third and fourth dose and to start the fifth.” dosage in advance.

According to official figures, 81 percent of the Uruguayan population has received two doses of the anticovid vaccine, and almost 60 percent have three doses.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



