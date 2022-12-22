Peru’s president-designate swears in new ministers | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president-designate of Peru, Dina Boluarte, swore in her new government cabinet this Wednesday, in the midst of the political crisis and the repression of popular protests, which demand the closure of Congress, the resignation of the president and the call for elections. as soon as possible.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Wife of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo arrives in Mexico

Boluarte had announced in advance that he would change the until now president of the Council of Ministers, Pedro Angulo, which forced a recomposition of the cabinet, which was finally announced this day.

The president appointed by Congress swore in Alberto Otárola, who until today was Minister of Defense, as the new head of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, at the head of the repression of the protests in recent days that have been settled, until now, with about 25 dead.

Likewise, the appointments of Victor Rojas Herrera stand out, as Minister of the Interior; Jorge Chávez Cresta, as Minister of Defense and Óscar Manuel Becerra as Minister of Education.

Jorge Chávez already held that portfolio in the Government, also interim, of Martín Vizcarra (2018-2020). Last Thursday, the Peruvian government decreed a state of emergency that allows the Armed Forces to support the National Police in controlling public order, which has given Otárola a fundamental role in the cabinet.

The new cabinet is made up of eight women in different sectors: in the Foreign Ministry; Health; Agrarian Development and Irrigation; Production; Transport and Communications; Housing, Construction and Sanitation; Women and Environment.

In the midst of the crisis, the day before, the plenary session of Congress approved with 93 votes in favor, 30 against and 1 abstention, the substitute text for the general elections to be held in April 2024, which is rejected by the protesters, who demand an even greater advance.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report