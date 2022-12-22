Mexico decides to maintain relations with Peru | News

Report This Content

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported this Wednesday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SER) determined to maintain diplomatic relations with Peru, after the South American nation expelled the Mexican ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy.

During his usual press conference, from the National Palace, the head of state explained that, among other reasons, “because we need to maintain our embassy to provide protection to Mexicans who reside, work, and live in Peru.”

Furthermore, he regretted that the government of Dina Boluarte declared the Mexican ambassador, Pablo Monroy Conesa, persona non grata, and gave him 72 hours to leave Peruvian territory. He stressed that this is an arbitrary decision.

He stated that the Mexican embassy in Peru continues its work, a person in charge has been appointed there and that the Mexican government is following the events, so as not to leave Mexican citizens who have work or some activity on Peruvian soil alone.

López Obrador added that the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, among other officials, will receive Monroy Conesa when he arrives in Mexico. The diplomat is still in Lima.

He appreciated that the current Peruvian government is “highly questioned about its actions, especially for opting for repression and not seeking a way out of the conflict through dialogue and the democratic method of calling elections as soon as possible, to avoid a situation of political instability, which, as we have said, affects the brother people of Peru”.

He recalled that Peru has had five presidents in almost six years and pointed out that this situation “is fundamentally due to the interests of a group that dominates and does not allow the Peruvian people to participate in public life and exercise their political rights.”

He stated that “the people seek to free themselves from oppression, from oligarchies.” He added that the Peruvian people participate through elections, but the oligarchy, interest groups and the hegemonic media hinder the management of any government that has emerged from popular democratic processes.

He pointed out that this political crisis fundamentally affects the people. “We know how to distinguish very well between what the people of Peru are, which is a sister nation, and the attitude of the so-called political class, of the groups of economic and political power in Peru, which are the ones that have maintained this crisis in that country. for their ambitions,” he said.

The Mexican president also confirmed the arrival in Mexico of the wife of former President Pedro Castillo, Lilia Paredes, and their children Arnold and Alondra, who were granted asylum.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



