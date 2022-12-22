Camp for freedom begins for Milagro Sala in Argentina | News

Report This Content

Argentine social, union, political and human rights organizations will lead a march through the center of the Buenos Aires capital this Wednesday, with the request for a pardon for the indigenous activist Milagro Sala.

Pardon demanded for Argentine social leader Milagro Sala

The Túpac Amaru organization leads the peaceful camp in Plaza de Mayo to request a presidential pardon in favor of Milagro Sala, after having delayed the activity, initially scheduled for Tuesday, but postponed due to the arrival in the country of the soccer team, which won the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The calls are led by the Social Bloc for Work, the Milagro Sala Front and the Tupac Amaru; the National Association of Workers and to which the two CTAs (of the Workers and Autonomous) and the Federal Current of Workers also adhere; as well as the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP) and political organizations such as La Cámpora and human rights organizations.

The action had been summoned last week, after the Supreme Court of Justice confirmed the sentence to 13 years in prison against the social leader for the alleged diversion of funds destined for the construction of houses.

The court rejected an extraordinary appeal that had been presented by the defense of the indigenous leader, who says she is imprisoned for political reasons.

However, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, although he agreed with Sala on this, ruled out pardoning the activist: “I am convinced that the entire process against Milagro Sala was riddled with an inadmissible political overtone and it seems to me that the solution is not goes through a pardon, because the Constitution forbids it”.

However, the Argentine president proposed raising this issue before international organizations, since the Inter-American Court of Human Rights “drew attention to the conditions of imprisonment that Milagro Sala lived through.”

Sala was arrested in January 2016 in Jujuy, accused of instigating a riot during a protest against Gerardo Morales, an ally of then-President Mauricio Macri.

In 2019, she was convicted in the first instance for the alleged diversion of funds intended for housing construction, although that ruling was appealed.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



