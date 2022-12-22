Displaced Colombian indigenous people begin their return to their communities | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Unit for Victims, attached to the Government of Colombia, reported that this Wednesday the voluntary return of around 250 Embera indigenous people to their reservations in the departments of Chocó (northwest) and Cauca (southwest) began.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Petro: agreement with ELN will allow the return of displaced Embera indigenous people

The indigenous people were displaced from their ancestral territories by armed violence and remained settled in shelters in La Florida Park and in the La Rioja Comprehensive Protection Unit, in the Colombian capital, Bogotá.

The dignified and safe return operation is the result of conversations last week between delegates from the Embera Katío community and the general director of the Victims Unit, Patricia Tobón Yagarí.

��| The voluntary return process will begin with members of the Embera community settled in Bogotá. Around 250 indigenous people, settled in the shelters of Parque la Florida and La Rioja, will return this December 21 to their ancestral territories. ➡ pic.twitter.com/jpen7XDzPU

— Unit for Victims (@UnidadVictimas)

December 21, 2022

In a statement, the Victims Unit specified that 81 Embera families (202 people) will return from Florida to the Alto Andágueda reservation, in the municipality of Bagadó, Chocó.

A total of 16 families (14 embera siapidara and two embera dóbida, totaling 51 people) began their return this Wednesday from La Rioja. They are expected to arrive this Thursday in their territories in López Micay and Timbiquí (Cauca) and Pizarro (Chocó).

The returning communities and the receiving ones will receive, among other things, humanitarian aid, economic support for their sustainability, mule transport and habitability kits so that they can build temporary shelters in their places of origin.

The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office and the authorities of Chocó and Cauca were also guarantors of the dignified and safe return operation.

On December 3, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that the peace talks between his government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) had already reached a first agreement, regarding the return of these Embera communities to their sites. originally.

Petro stressed that these communities would have guarantees of a safe, fast return and non-repetition. In addition, he urged the application of this agreement throughout the country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report