Foreign Minister of Argentina presents export plan for 2023 | News

The Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, presented this Wednesday at the San Martín Palace, located in Buenos Aires (capital), the National Export Promotion Plan 2023.

During a meeting in which he was accompanied by the Secretary of International Economic Relations, Cecilia Todesca Bocco and businessmen and representatives of different sectors, the minister showed the document, which represents a continuity of the present when a record in exports of goods and services was achieved .

The text provides for at least 305 external trade promotion actions to be carried out, including 130 international fairs, 35 business rounds, 80 trade missions and 60 sector positioning actions, as reported by the Foreign Ministry website.

“A year ago, in this same place, we raised the objective of exporting 100,000 million dollars between goods and services and we have achieved it. It is not only the achievement of a Government, it is the result of the great resilience of Argentine companies and their ability to innovate”, said the Foreign Minister, highlighting the milestone.

In this order, the portfolio leader added that the plan for the coming year foresees that the figure will exceed 105,000 million dollars.

“Next year we will be surpassing the current record export figures, above 105,000 million dollars. Those are the projections we have in an Argentina that is recovering economically,” said Cafiero.

The foreign minister stressed that last year was a year of recovery, 2022 was a record, and 2023 is predicted to be the consolidation of the export program and the sustained growth of the economy.

“We never tire of saying that companies that export pay better salaries; some come to pay, in the same sector, 50 percent more; with which we need more exporting SMEs, and there will be the decision of this Foreign Ministry and this Government to improve the exportable offer and that it be the one chosen by the world ”, he expressed regarding the latter.

The day began with the exchange of the Export Plan: Challenges and Opportunities of the Global Situation for Argentine Exports, attended by Tadesca Bocco, the Undersecretary for Trade and Investment Promotion Guillermo Merediz, and the Executive President of the Argentine Investment Agency and Foreign trade, Juan Usandivaras.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



