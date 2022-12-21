They investigate the discovery of six bodies in Tijuana, Mexico | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Attorney General of the Mexican state of Baja California reported Monday that it is investigating the discovery of six bodies inside a van parked in a shopping center in the border city of Tijuana.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexican journalist denounces having suffered an armed attack

According to official sources, the municipal police found the bodies by accident while trying to tow an abandoned truck in the vicinity of the Plaza Conquistador parking lot.

“The State Attorney General’s Office has the resources to identify the bodies, as well as the participants and those responsible, to continue to locate them and lead them to criminal proceedings, so that they pay and receive just punishment for their atrocities,” reads a statement.

Other security sources detailed to the press that the victims had obvious signs of violence, were half-naked and barefoot.

The authorities also reported that the bodies correspond to a woman and five men, and that the vehicle was reported stolen on September 24.

Última Hora: Media report the discovery of an abandoned van with six lifeless bodies in front of a shopping mall in Tijuana, Baja California. There is at least one woman among the victims.

— Notitia Criminis (@NCrimnis)

December 20, 2022

For his part, the president of the Citizen Council for Public Safety in Baja California (Ccspbc), Roberto Quijano, expressed his concern about the increase in femicides in the state.

“Something that has us extremely concerned are women victims of homicides, the national average is 3.58 percent and in Baja California we are at 12.21 percent, that is, 3.5 times more than the national rate of women victims of homicide in Baja California , that is why since June 2021 we have a gender alert, ”said the official.

Official public security statistics show that between January and October 2022, 2,279 intentional homicides were registered in Baja California.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report