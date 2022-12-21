Social movements call strikes in various regions of Peru | News

Report This Content

Various social, indigenous, and peasant organizations in Peru called for regional strikes in the country against the government of Dina Boluarte, demanding the closure of Congress and the calling of a Constituent Assembly.

Demonstrations continue to demand the closure of Congress in Peru

The Ayacucho People’s Defense Front together with other social organizations called for a strike and blockade of the main roads in the region.

According to a statement from the front, the situation reveals the offensive of the right and the extreme right to take over the country.

In the department of Puno, after a general assembly, the Unified Defense Front Against Contamination of the Coata Basin and Lake Titicaca decided to radicalize the protest actions with the total blockade of roads starting on December 20.

The president of the front, Félix Suasaca, announced that next Wednesday they will decide whether to travel to the country’s capital, to carry out a mobilization against President Dina Boluarte.

#FIST | They announce blockade of roads since December 20 and warn that they are preparing a second march of their four. This was reported by the president of the Unified Defense Front Against Contamination of the Coata Basin and Lake Titicaca, Félix Suasaca. 1/2

��Radio Pachamama pic.twitter.com/m2IYURRHtT

— ���� Wayka�� (@WaykaPeru)

December 19, 2022

In the midst of protests and mobilizations in various regions of the country, the Plenary of Congress will resume this Tuesday the debate on the advancement of elections to 2023.

The repression by the security forces of the demonstrations has so far left a total of 26 dead and more than 60 people hospitalized.

The collaborator of teleSUR in Peru, Jaime Herrera, indicated that the army intervened on the Panamericana Sur highway, in the district of Chala, “murdering a person who was demonstrating on that road. According to the first reports, it is a person who would have suffered a bullet impact”.

Given the reports of repression, the National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDDHH) issued a statement to reject “the militarization of the protest and the growing authoritarianism.”

“We deplore the fact that until now the Peruvian State has not given an explanation about the investigation of the deaths of protesters, caused by the forces of order, for which we demand the lifting of the State of Emergency and the full restitution of individual guarantees,” he said. in the text.

��Pronunciation

There are no excuses to eliminate democratic and human rights guarantees. We reject the militarization of the protest and the growing authoritarianism. ����https://t.co/CwWGzlSey2

▶️The State is obliged to guarantee the rights of all pic.twitter.com/xcgCpF34fN

– CNDDHH ���� (@cnddhh)

December 19, 2022

Peru’s regional governors and their elected successors on Monday called for a summary investigation into the deaths of protesters as a result of the repression, so that those responsible are punished.

After a meeting in Lima, they condemned the loss of life in various regions and pointed out that these events “should be investigated and punished within the framework of national and international legislation” on the matter.

The joint communiqué of the governors rejected the acts of violence and vandalism recorded during the protests.

The crisis in Peru has worsened after the Peruvian Congress removed Castillo and appointed the then Vice President Dina Boluarte as the new president, on December 7, after the then head of state announced the temporary dissolution of the legislative body.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

