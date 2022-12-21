What consequences did the US invasion of Panama leave in 1989? | News

On December 20, 1989, the United States invaded Panama, in what would later be known as “Just Cause”, an operation that involved 25,000 US soldiers, in addition to the troops that usually remained in the bases near the Panama Canal. .

His objective was to capture the then president Manuel Antonio Noriega, a military man and politician who maintained power in the isthmian country. His tenure began in 1983, succeeding Rubén Darío Paredes and Omar Torrijos.

From being one of the most faithful collaborators of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Noriega went on to become an enemy of Washington.

The conflict arose when Noriega announced that he had to leave the territory of the US School of the Americas, a military academy that had operated in Panama since 1946, described by the media as the “school for assassins”, where he himself had attended. formed.

After directing a campaign of covert actions to destabilize the Central American nation, the then US president, George Bush (Senior), justified the invasion based on four reasons: on the one hand, the protection of the lives of resident US citizens In Panama; on the other, the restoration of the democratic system and the desire to ensure the proper functioning of the canal; in addition to promising to capture General Noriega to bring him to justice in the United States.

However, secret documents revealed long after revealed the true intentions of the White House with this unlikely operation. One of them was to abrogate the treaties involving the Panama Canal, and ensure its control beyond the year 2000, and on the other hand, to cancel the contracts with Japan for alternatives to the Canal and cut off its rise to world power.

What consequences did the invasion bring?

Among the first targets pursued by the invaders were the military headquarters of the Panamanian Defense Forces, but the actions at these sites had repercussions on the surrounding civilian areas, affected both by the direct action of US troops and by subsequent looting.

What initially would be focused on the Panamanian military forces, was extended to the civilian population and the infrastructure of various residential areas. The numbers of dead and wounded were dramatic and vary depending on the sources.

According to data provided by the Catholic Church, 655 Panamanian deaths occurred as a result of the invasion, of which 314 were military and 341 civilians. As for the wounded, the figure rises to 2007, and of them only 124 soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Legal Medicine of Panama registered 255 deaths and 93 disappearances. Of the latter, 39 corresponded to the military, the rest were civilians.

The Panamanian Human Rights Committee, for its part, recorded 556 deaths and 93 disappearances, and other organizations such as the Association of Relatives of the Fallen on December 20, 1989, set the number of victims at around 4,000.

On the US side, the Southern Command reported 26 dead and 324 wounded. Despite the divergence, any number taken as a benchmark will be high.

In addition to the human losses, this invasion caused the destruction of a large part of the country’s infrastructure, leaving thousands of people homeless, forced to move from their homes, taking refuge in other territories.

Although Panama City was the hardest hit by this war operation, there were also victims in Colón and Río Hato. These areas, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), “were bombed and burned indiscriminately.” Another of the most affected residential areas was El Chorrillo, where more than 30,000 people lived on some 20 hectares.

The high number of homes and buildings affected by the invasion shows that the US troops did not make the slightest effort to limit themselves to military targets, and avoid damage to the lives and property of the Panamanian civilian population.

The result was that, according to the lawsuit filed with the IACHR, 18,000 civilians were left homeless.

Despite the promises of the invaders to compensate the damage caused to the homes of these refugees, the truth is that it has not been enough for those affected.

A study by the Norwegian Institute for Research in Economics and Business Administration (SNF) highlighted that in the financial sector the vast majority of money “is of US origin, which makes Panama the largest tax haven with US influence.”

Thus, during the first years of the second millennium thousands of companies settled in the country, and hundreds of multinationals have settled.

This reality contrasts with the poverty rates that Panama exhibits. In Panamanian cities, large skyscrapers, owned by lucrative companies, currently coexist with the very poor homes of ordinary citizens.

In 1997, 37.3 percent of the population was in poverty, including 18.8 percent in extreme poverty. In 2017, the situation had not changed much, since according to data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), poverty remained at 20.7 percent plus 9.8 percent of extreme poverty, or that is, a general rate of 30.5 percent.

Even today, for the thousands of victims of these events, justice has not been done, and several Panamanian groups speak out every year on this date to pay tribute and demand justice.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



